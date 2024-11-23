Everton boss Dyche sets tentative debut target date for Broja

Everton boss Sean Dyche says Armando Broja is now on his way back.

The Chelsea loanee is yet to make his Everton debut, having arrived with an Achilles injury.

Dyche said: “He has done enough with us here and we cannot really replicate the feeling of games, so I would prefer him for the Under-21s.

“We are discussing the next steps now. He has had a really strong week and a really strong rehab, so hopefully that allows us to fast-track it a bit more than we normally would.

"He has had extra time with the sports science team and his stats are very strong.”

Asked if Broja can make his debut before Christmas, Dyche added: “We might get in front of that. We will have to wait and see.

“It hasn’t been tough to be patient with him because you have no choice, some type of injuries you think, ‘come on, really?’, but with this we had to be careful because it was a tendon injury.

“He is moving very freely, he has worked hard and the medical team have done a good job so far.”