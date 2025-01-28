Liverpool serious about Ajax defender Hato

Liverpool may be in line to bring in a young talent from the Eredivisie in the coming days.

There has been significant speculation surrounding Jorrel Hato after he was spotted at Liverpool's most recent game.

According to De Telegraaf, the 18-year-old defender visited Liverpool as a guest of Ryan Gravenberch.

However, Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring Hato, along with Real Madrid.

Despite the interest, a January transfer from Ajax is unlikely, as Hato is under contract until 2028.

Liverpool see Hato as a potential future addition to their squad, given his age and versatility.

The club is evaluating the possibility of making a move very early in the summer to avoid competition from other top clubs.