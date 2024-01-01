Brighton youngsters Mills and Tasker pen new contracts.

Tribal Football
Brighton youngsters Harry Mills and Charlie Tasker have signed new contracts.

The Albion have retained the services of two promising young talents for the next few years.

Both are 18-years-old and play in defense, while they both arrived at the Albion in 2014.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, per club media: “We’re pleased that two players who have been with the academy for a long time will be continuing with us.

“Both have had excellent educations in our academy and now they have the opportunity this season to make the step up to the under-21s.”

