Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard

Birmingham City are close to finalizing Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard’s £450,000 move.

The League One club are set to secure the services of the talent from Brighton.Per The Mirror, Birmingham were impressed by how Leonard performed during a loan spell at Northampton last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

They have identified him as one for the future who can also help them immediately in League One.

The historic club now find themselves in the third division of English football after a miserable season.