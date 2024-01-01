Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard

Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard
Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard
Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder LeonardTribalfootball
Birmingham City are close to finalizing Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard’s £450,000 move.

The League One club are set to secure the services of the talent from Brighton.Per The Mirror, Birmingham were impressed by how Leonard performed during a loan spell at Northampton last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They have identified him as one for the future who can also help them immediately in League One.

The historic club now find themselves in the third division of English football after a miserable season.

Mentions
League OneLeonard MarcBirminghamBrightonNorthamptonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton midfielder Leonard on Copenhagen radar
Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley
New Plymouth manager Rooney makes key staff decision