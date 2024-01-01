Brighton wrapping up deal for Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu this weekend

Brighton are wrapping up the signing of Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu this weekend.

The Seagulls have agreed to meet Fener's asking price for the defender, who will be on the south coast today to complete the move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place for €30m package for Fenerbahçe.

"Kadioglu wanted #BHAFC project and personal terms were agreed already two weeks ago on five year deal.

"Medical/travel to be planned for Turkish LB with Colo Barco on loan to Sevilla."