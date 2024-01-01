Tribal Football
Brighton U21 coach Ruth happy with Peupion hat-trick: He could've scored more
Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth says Cameron Peupion could've scored more than his hat-trick after their 4-0 win against Reading on Friday.

The Australian hit an impressive hat-trick on the night.

Ruth later told the club's website: "It was a pleasing night overall with four really good goals.

“I was pleased with the way the players followed the game plan. We rotated a fair bit and gave an opportunity to players who haven’t had a lot of game time, so it was nice for them to impact the game and be part of a really strong team performance. We’ll build some confidence from that.

"Cam had a good hat-trick and could even have had a couple more goals perhaps and it was nice for Harry Howell to score, coming off the back of a really strong international camp with England U17s, when he scored two goals. Jamie Mullins goes under the radar a bit but I thought he was excellent too.”

