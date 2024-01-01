Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Brighton enjoying their luck - but Bloom deserves it

Having stalled a little towards the end of last season, Brighton have opened this season with seven points to show for their first three matches.

Having played Manchester United and Arsenal in that run makes it a very satisfying opening for their new manager, the youngest ever in the Premier League. Brighton and Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is duly impressed by Fabian Hürzeler and his team, while urging a bit of restrain.

“They've been a little fortunate," Lawro tells Tribalfootball.com. "Manchester United should have beaten them. If Zirkzee hadn’t touched the ball United would have been 2-1 up with five minutes to play. And in all honesty, and I'm not trying to douse the fire of Brighton, but Everton could have been 2-0 up in 20 minutes against them. And the point they got at Arsenal was against ten men.

“I still think Brighton are definitely finishing in the top ten. Whether they can get back to get European places remains to be seen, but I hope so, because I don't know a football club that's better run than Brighton. Their South American scouting is just miles in front of everybody,” states Lawro, who played for Brighton, when the granddad of current owner Tony Bloom resided at the club.

“He was a shrewd operator. and his grandson most definitely inherited that,” Lawrenson continues on the man who for once spent some big bucks signing a handful of new players this summer. While a new thing for Brighton, Lawrenson isn’t surprised to see Bloom spending big.

“They’ve earned a lot of cash selling players these past few years and in stead of paying the tax man they’ve spent some of it on new players. I'm told that they are also about to build a new stadium for the women’s team. Tony Bloom is just a Brighton fan which always helps and he's a very, very, very skillful man in the world he works in.”

