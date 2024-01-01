Kadioglu eager to kickstart Brighton career

Brighton new signing Ferdi Kadioglu wants to be part of the club’s return to home action.

Arriving from Fenerbahce near transfer deadline day, Kadioglu cannot wait to show what he can do in the Premier League.

While he missed the away game against Arsenal that ended 1-1, he may be ready for their home game against Ipswich on Saturday.

Asked about his Brighton career so far, Kadioglu said: “It was not a very fast start.

“It took a long time to sign my contract so I wasn’t able to train with the team in the first days.

“After I signed I got a very little injury.

“All fine now, back to the team, I have trained already a full session with the team so that’s good news.

“I found a house so slowly I am settling in.

“I am fit and ready to go so hopefully in the squad at the end of the week.”