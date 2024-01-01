Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is delighted with the arrival of former Premier League pair Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.

McTominay was signed from Manchester United and Gilmour from Brighton.

Conte said, "I have received a very good impression. They are serious guys, and I already know them since they have been opponents in the Premier League.

"They raise the level, they bring competition, and that's how it has to be.

"Over time, we must create a competitive team, without given starting players. We don't think like a small club, but like a club with ambition and the will to challenge for important things."