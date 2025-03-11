Brighton trials for Arsenal midfielder Shuaib

Tribal Football
Brighton have taken Arsenal midfielder Zac Shuaib for trials.

The 17 year-old isn't expected to be offered pro terms by Arsenal before the end of the season.

Shuaib has just returned from a lengthy injury absence and had been training with Arsenal U18s.

However, Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website is reporting he is now trialling with the Seagulls academy team.

Shuaib signed schoolboy forms with Arsenal in 2023 and has made 10 appearances for the U18s.

