Arteta to get rid of 4 Arsenal stars to fuel summer revamp including Jorginho and Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to offload a number of key players as he tries to build funds for a summer overhaul of his squad.

The Gunners dropped points to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in a disappointing 1-1 draw which saw league leaders Liverpool push their lead at the top to 15 points. Arteta’s side have been riddled with injuries this season including the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, which has left him without a proper striker.

As reported by the Daily Star, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker but must first sell players to raise the funds needed to invest in a player who can bring them more of an attacking threat up front. Reports suggest Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are all set to exit the club this summer which should build up finances for the side.

Jorginho, Tierney and Partey are ageing and are nearing the end of their contracts whilst Zinchenko has fallen out of favour for Riccardo Calafiori. If all four players do leave it would free up a huge amount of funds ready to be reinvested in a striker capable of providing goals on a consistent basis which Arsenal have severely missed this season.

If a new striker is brought in, it could mean that either Havertz or Jesus leave the club in search of game time, which would become limited under Arteta. Links continue to grow between Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak who are all going to be top targets for several sides including league leaders Liverpool who desire a more consistent threat up top.