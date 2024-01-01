Brighton target Yalcouye omitted from IFK squad

Wanted starlet Malick Yalcouye is said to have been left out of IFK Gothenburg’s squad this week.

The attacking midfielder was a part of their squad for pre-season training on Monday.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he was then removed from the group going to Varnamo, with Gothenburg confirming his absence.

There have been media reports suggesting that Yalcouye is wanted by Brighton.The two clubs appear to be close to an agreement, according to The Argus and other sources.

The outlet quotes Gothenburg as saying “Yalcouye, it’s finished,” regarding the talent.