Brighton table cash offer for IFK Gothenburg wonderkid Yalcouye

Brighton have made a firm move for IFK Gothenburg wonderkid Malick Yalcouye.

A host of European giants, including Manchester United and Liverpool, have had scouts posted at IFK games to track the attacking midfielder.

Now Brighton have tabled a bid for the midfielder.

Expressen says the Seagulls have offered £6m for Yalcouye.

Yalcouye's contract with Blåvitt runs to 2028.