Brighton strike terms with IFK superkid Yalcouye

Brighton are closing in on a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Malick Yalcouye.

The Express claim that the teenager is going to join from IFK Gothenburg for a modest fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Albion are set to pay a fee of around €9million, along with add-ons, to secure the talent.

Personal terms are not an issue, as Yalcouye has already said yes to the Brighton offer.

He will be hoping that he gets a chance to stake a claim for a first team spot.