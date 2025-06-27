Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Man Utd legend Sheringham warns Amorim, predicts Arsenal win
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem

Brighton turn down Newcastle offer for Joao Pedro

Alex Roberts
Brighton turn down Newcastle offer for Joao Pedro
Brighton turn down Newcastle offer for Joao PedroProfimedia
Brighton have reportedly turned down a £50 million offer from Newcastle for forward Joao Pedro as Premier League rivals start to circle.

Per talkSPORT, Brighton have turned down several offers in excess of £50 million for the 23-year-old, including one from Newcastle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eddie Howe is understood to be pushing his club to beat the likes of Chelsea to Pedro’s signature as he seeks to build upon their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Pedro is open to leaving Brighton this summer in pursuit of a new challenge, but the South Coast club are holding out for a fee of £70 million.

Newcastle will likely return to Brighton with a new offer in the near future with Pedro seen as their priority target this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao PedroBrightonNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers