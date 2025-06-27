Brighton turn down Newcastle offer for Joao Pedro

Brighton have reportedly turned down a £50 million offer from Newcastle for forward Joao Pedro as Premier League rivals start to circle.

Per talkSPORT, Brighton have turned down several offers in excess of £50 million for the 23-year-old, including one from Newcastle.

Eddie Howe is understood to be pushing his club to beat the likes of Chelsea to Pedro’s signature as he seeks to build upon their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Pedro is open to leaving Brighton this summer in pursuit of a new challenge, but the South Coast club are holding out for a fee of £70 million.

Newcastle will likely return to Brighton with a new offer in the near future with Pedro seen as their priority target this summer.