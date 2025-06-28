Chelsea and Newcastle learn Joao Pedro asking price

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been informed of the asking price for Brighton forward Joao Pedro after the Magpies had a £50 million bid rejected.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have asked for a fee of £60 million for the 23-year-old who is said to be seeking a new challenge.

Several Premier League sides are interested in signing Pedro alongside Chelsea and Newcastle with Arsenal and Man United having previously been linked.

Pedro has been impressive since joining the South Coast club from Watford, scoring 30 goals and providing 10 assists in his 70 games across all competitions.

The forward would only be willing to leave the Amex Arena for a club that would be able to offer him a first-team place.