Hurzeler on Brighton's Ferguson: He only wants to play, no matter if it is at another club

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Hurzeler was first questioned on striker Evan Ferguson who has been linked with a move away to several clubs this month.

"Ferguson has trained today. he trained very well yesterday, he came through training today without injury. we will see what happens. Honestly, I'm ok that he is in our squad, I am happy he's in our squad."

He was then again asked about Ferguson but admits that his situation is out his control.

"My job is to focus on the work with the players outside on the pitch, that's what we do. We trained very well yesterday, he trained well yesterday. The other things we can't influence. He knows my thoughts, the thoughts of the club, we know the thoughts from Evan. That's the important thing."

The Ferguson questions continued to flood in and Hurzeler stated that Ferguson only wants to play football even if it means switching clubs.

"I'm happy he is in our squad, I want to keep working with him. Like I said, it's always important to discuss with him the importance of the development of the player.

"That's the main thing of the club. We want to improve the development of the players, we want to help him, therefore we need an exchange, then we see what makes sense for the player in the next six months, we will make a decision together, it's not an individual decision.

"I felt in the conversations that I have had with Evan that he only wants to play, that is the main thing. No matter if it is here or at another club."

Hurzeler then commented on his injuries and explained that it is important to play consistently in the Premier League.

"I think it's difficult if you always have small issues, you can't get in the rhythm and I think that's the main thing. We need to get Evan being stable on the pitch, being consistent on the pitch. We try to help him to get in the right shape and be resilient. He shows in every session that he has an unbelievable skill."