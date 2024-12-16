Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brighton star told to leave the club to find more game time this season
Brighton star told to leave the club to find more game time this season
Polish star Jakub Moder has been told to leave Brighton in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has only started two games for manager Fabien Hurzeler this term.

Those games came in the League Cup, showing he is not a relevant first-teamer in the Premier League.

His manager for Poland, Michael Probierz, wants him to find a new team as soon as possible.

Speaking to Kanal Sportowy, Probierz said: "For me the most important thing is that Kuba changes clubs."

Moder will be aware that his international future hinges on him playing more at club level.

