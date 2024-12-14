Brighton boss Hurzeler: Gomez arrives ready to play

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says Diego Gomez has been signed to go straight into his matchday squad.

The Paraguay winger has signed for Brighton from Inter Miami and will officially become a Seagulls player on January 1.

Hurzeler, asked if Gomez is ready to instantly play, said: “What he has is something special.

“He has the right attitude towards football. He loves to play it, you can feel his passion.

“You can feel his passion when you talk with him. You can see his passion in his eyes.

“Also, when you see him playing for Paraguay, when you see him playing for Inter Miami, you see he is ready to sprint, ready to make the last break, ready to give everything for his club.

“That is something we need here.

“Having players inside with passion for football, having the right attitude, working on themselves to improve.

“Use every day to get better and that is something he has inside him and that is something special for such a young player.”

