Brighton, Barcelona watching Werder Bremen goalkeeper Backhaus

Brighton and Barcelona are watching Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus.

Transfer expert Eikrem Konur is reporting both clubs are interested in the 20 year-old, who is yet to make his debut for Werder.

Instead, Backhaus has gained senior experience on-loan with FC Volendam.

Brighton and Barca have had scouts posted to watch the youngster this season.

Backhaus is a German U20 international. He has made seven international appearances so far.

