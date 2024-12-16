Brighton, Barcelona watching Werder Bremen goalkeeper Backhaus

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton and Barcelona are watching Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus.

Transfer expert Eikrem Konur is reporting both clubs are interested in the 20 year-old, who is yet to make his debut for Werder.

Instead, Backhaus has gained senior experience on-loan with FC Volendam.

Brighton and Barca have had scouts posted to watch the youngster this season.

Backhaus is a German U20 international. He has made seven international appearances so far.

 

