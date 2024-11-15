Brighton star Enciso urged to be careful with his words

Brighton star Julio Enciso has been given a boost to his confidence this week.

The Paraguayan has not been getting as much game time as he wants at club level.

However, Enciso is now on international duty and will likely be playing every minute for his nation.

Gustavo Alfaro, the Paraguay head coach, stated: "I cannot deprive myself of Julio Enciso's talent.

“Julio is very transparent. I told him the other day, 'Julio, you don't always have to say what you think.

“Many times, you have to think very carefully about what you say, because anything you say can be interpreted in a thousand ways’."

Encisco had stated: “Obviously any player wants to play.

“I am bit sad on this side but thanks to the coach who gives me this confidence because I didn’t expect to be called.

“You need to be competing to be selected.

“I was a bit worried because I’m not playing and I have a lot of team-mates who are playing well.

“I thank the coach and all his staff for having that confidence in me.”