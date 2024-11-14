O'Riley on bringing Celtic mentality to Brighton: "I would want to win the Premier League"

Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley has discussed how he wants to push his side towards winning the Premier League and believes anything is possible if you work hard enough.

Speaking to the club's website, O’Riley admitted he was used to winning everything at Scottish side Celtic and believes he can bring that winning mentality to the Seagulls where he says he is not happy sitting mid-table.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think the intention is to win every game,” he says. “The intention can’t be to think too far ahead but I think we’re more than capable of beating anybody. Performance-wise we’ve shown that. We just have to get more ruthless with certain details and we’re not too far off it, to be honest.”

“I (didn’t) like sitting eighth in the table. I’ve just come from Celtic so of course I’m used to a place where they win all the time. But the intention should always be to be as high up the table as you can. I don’t see why not. People look at teams like City and Liverpool and think they are expected to win it, but they are just people who are good at football. Why can’t we be people who are good at football?”

The Danish international is clearly ambitious and truly thinks that under Fabian Hurzeler this Brighton side can go all the way and challenge for the Premier League title with enough belief and hard work.

“Everybody is beatable. It sounds mental, but I would want to win the Premier League. When you’re at a club like this, on an upward trajectory, that should be the intention. Everyone here is trying to constantly improve, which is kind of the DNA of the club, so I’m happy to be a part of that. I think it fits well.”