Igor says Brighton boss Hurzeler "wants to get the best out of each player" at the club

Igor says Brighton boss Huerzeler "wants to get the best out of each player" at the club

Brighton defender Igor Julio has praised manager Fabian Hurzeler in his fight to push every player to the best they can be after a strong start to their campaign.

Following his summer move from St Pauli, Hurzeler has taken the Seagulls to sixth place and has beaten the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham already this season

Speaking to the club website, Igor had nothing but admiration for the German coach who is currently one of the most talked about managers in the Premier League.

“We have a coach who is young, who is eager to evolve and always wants to get the best out of each player," Igor said. "I think he's getting the best out of each player since he began his work.

“This is making everyone’s job and Brighton’s season a good one.”

The Brazilian defender spoke on his adaption to England’s top division and stated that with Hurzeler’s help he can become the best version of himself.

“I feel very adapted and ready to play in the Premier League now. It's my second season, it's always been a dream to be here so I just try to enjoy it and always do my best on the field every game. I feel at home.

“I always work hard, regardless of whether I'm playing or not. I know that in football things change very quickly and I train a lot to be in my best shape and ready when the opportunity arises.

“I think I arrived at a time when I was very prepared and I already felt like I could be playing. I am happy about it.”