Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has hinted he would've welcomed a return to Manchester United over the summer.

It's emerged former United manager Erik ten Hag wanted to bring the veteran back to Old Trafford to work with his young forwards, but was blocked by the club's top brass.

Asked about the rumours, Welbeck told The Times: "It's speculation and that connection is always there because I've been with the club.

"I just focus on what I can control myself and all other things are quite irrelevant."

Welbeck has six goals and two assists in eleven games in the Premier League this season.