Brighton signing Watson told he can still play a huge part in Sunderland's promotion push

Tommy Watson has been told he can still play a big part in a Championship promotion push by Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris.

Watson has agreed to join the Seagulls in June in a £10M deal ahead of the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old left-winger has had limited playing time with the Black Cats this season but Le Bris says he may play a role in their push for promotion to the Premier League in the coming months.

“I think Tommy will be involved because he is professional. The situation is not so unusual in football.

“You have to deal with these situations. The timing is a little bit weird, and I accept that, but we want to push on until the end of the season.

“We have to accept the situation. The timing is not ideal but, at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before.

Watson’s contract was due to expire at the end of next season but a new deal was not agreed upon. The Sunderland boss hopes all parties can move on as he looks forward to their next game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

“So, it’s his decision and we have to move on. I hope it's a positive outcome for the club financially at least and for our future.

“Every player is different and the environment at Sunderland is, I think, very positive for the development of young players. They can get minutes, the club trusts young players.

“At the same time, everyone is different. Tommy had just over one year left on his contract so everyone had to make a decision. His decision is his decision, and we have to accept it.

“Other players made different choices, but Tommy has made this one. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life.

“At least now it is known, and we can move on.”