Robertson admits "it is impossible" to ignore speculation around Alexander-Arnold's future

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has opened up on Trent Alexander-Arnold and how the squad are reacting to his impending departure to Real Madrid.

Robertson admits it has been hard to ignore the talk the right back heading for the Spanish capital but says his teammate is simply focused on returning from injury right now ahead of this weekend’s clash with Fulham. The Scottish international admits that the squad do discuss transfer news but their main priority is fitness and making sure Alexander-Arnold gets back on the pitch.

"Trent’s head is not great because he’s injured," Robertson said. "And Trent hates being injured, that is the way he is. You know, none of us like being injured but I think over the years that I have played with him, it probably hurts Trent a little bit more.

"He loves being on the grass, he loves playing football, so that’s all he is focused on. It is impossible for me to say we have not seen all the noise and everyone commenting on it and things like that.

"But for us, our focus is for him to get back fit and healthy and once he does that then hopefully back on the pitch. Once he does that, what will happen (with his future), will happen. No one knows that yet.

"People can talk and there's a lot of speculation, everyone is speaking about it. But for us we just want another right-back option back and Trent is a huge player for that and hopefully he is back on the pitch very soon."

Liverpool have a 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League and after the Champions League exit and the Carabao Cup final defeat. The return of Alexander-Arnold would help boost their title hopes ahead of a tough trip to Craven Cottage, where three points are imperative.