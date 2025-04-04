Campbell on Lewis-Skelly: I'm disappointed about how ex-players have commented on him

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has opened up on defender Miles Lewis-Skelly and how he feels he has been mistreated by ex-players.

The 18-year-old broke into Mikel Arteta's team last year and has since become invaluable under manager Mikel Arteta who has show a lot of faith in the youngster. At just 18 years old his impressive performances saw him earn a call-up to Thomas Tuchel's first England squad last month where he scored on his international debut against Albania.

However, Arsenal's 5-1 victory over defending league champions Manchester City saw him copy Erling Haaland’s celebration which many criticized him for. The 50-year-old suggested the criticism of Lewis-Skelly has been taken out of proportion and to attack a teenager for a celebration is unwarranted.

"Save that for the fans (to criticise him), or whatever. Haaland chucked the ball at Gabriel and nobody said anything about it. Haaland said to Arteta, "be humble" and no one said anything about it. Lewis-Skelly has done a celebration. It’s almost like they got it mixed up - there is tongue in cheek there, but he is almost paying homage to Haaland. Think about it.

"People have got off on the wrong foot here. He’s a London boy, he’s got character, look what he did with England on his debut.

"I think people, especially some of the ex-players, the stuff I’m hearing. I’m thinking ‘are you thinking straight, or does someone else write it for you?’. You want that character. He’s not coming out of nightclubs, being drunk and falling down the stairs. Wake up. He’s a proper player. Don’t be jealous.

"He’s a proper player. He knows what he’s doing. He just needs a bit more experience but he is going to be around for a very long time, as long as he keeps his feet on the ground. You want that character. There’s a bit about him; a nice bit of arrogance about him."

Many have spoken about what Lewis-Skelly has worn in recent months which Campbell thinks is ridiculous considering the talent he possesses and how clothing has changed over the decades.

"It’s not over the top," he continued. "Look how he dresses, that is how boys dress now. They’re not coming into England wearing a suit and tie.

"Those days are gone. Have you seen the French team (what they’re wearing)? What is going on here? Wake up and stop this nonsense. It’s really sad. I get fans saying it, but when the ex-players say it, have a balanced argument about it. He is a proper player."