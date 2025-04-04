Elfsborg defender Yegbe welcomes Brighton, Palace interest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
JÖRGEN JARNBERGER / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia
IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe has welcomed Premier League transfer interest.

It emerged this week that Brighton are following the Ghanaian youngster, with Fulham and Crystal Palace also mentioned as potential suitors.

In an interview with Fotbollskanalen, Yegbe addressed the rumours.

"I'm just focusing on Elfsborg right now and that the team gets as high as possible in the league. I myself want to continue developing. I don't know what will happen in the summer or the future," he said.

"If those types of teams are interested, it's positive news of course. I haven't heard anything yet, but it's positive when big clubs want you."

Asked about his ambitions, Yegbe added: "Just to reach the highest level. But I need to continue developing to get there."

