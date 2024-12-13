Brighton signing Gomez backed for big things in Premier League

Diego Gomez is being backed for big things at Brighton.

The Paraguay winger is leaving Inter Miami for Brighton in a £11m deal.

South American football expert Tim Vickery told talkSPORT: “Whoops, Brighton have done it again.

“He has got real talent, he has got thrust, he has got a wonderful shot, there is a goal in him, he can work box-to-box.

“He has had one or two little injury niggles over the past two years.

“The speed of his game will have to be upped a little bit but physically he has nothing to worry about, I think he can cope without too many problems.

“And there is some quality there as well.

“As long as he can up the rhythm of his game, I think he is going to be a considerable asset.”

