Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system

Brighton signing Gomez backed for big things in Premier League

Paul Vegas
Brighton signing Gomez backed for big things in Premier League
Brighton signing Gomez backed for big things in Premier LeagueTribalfootball
Diego Gomez is being backed for big things at Brighton.

The Paraguay winger is leaving Inter Miami for Brighton in a £11m deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

South American football expert Tim Vickery told talkSPORT: “Whoops, Brighton have done it again.

“He has got real talent, he has got thrust, he has got a wonderful shot, there is a goal in him, he can work box-to-box.

“He has had one or two little injury niggles over the past two years.

“The speed of his game will have to be upped a little bit but physically he has nothing to worry about, I think he can cope without too many problems.

“And there is some quality there as well.

“As long as he can up the rhythm of his game, I think he is going to be a considerable asset.” 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrightonInter MiamiGomez DiegoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interest
Bayern Munich watching Brighton keeper Verbruggen
Paraguay boss on Newcastle's Almiron: It's clear the club doesn’t want to let him leave