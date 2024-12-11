Paraguay boss on Newcastle's Almiron: It's clear the club doesn’t want to let him leave

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron's Newcastle United situation is not clearing up.

The 30-year-old has still been a crucial player for his country this year in World Cup qualifiers.

However, he is no longer in the plans of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and has been warming the bench for most of this term.

National team boss, Gustavo Alfaro, stated to ABC TV about Almiron and Brighton’s Julio Enciso: “We talked when he (Enciso) came here, that he had the chance to leave.

"So, I hope he can find a place where he can have continuity. The same goes for Miguel.

“We have to wait in these next couple of weeks, they can be important because they can define things. It can also happen that the player wants a change of scenery, and the coach doesn’t want to let him leave or the club doesn’t want to give him up.”