Brighton scouts surprised not being given access to talent databank

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have banned some of the club's own scouts from seeing data they collect on players.

Per The Sun, there is a lot of secrecy around the data Albion collects on possible signings.

Some scouts are understood to have expressed surprise at not being given access to the club’s databank.

However, Brighton want to protect their data as they believe it has been the key to their rise from the lower divisions.

Brighton's data operations are run by Jamestown Analytics, an offshoot of a company owner Tony Bloom set up in 2009.

Jamestown were also working for Ipswich Town, until they gained Premier League promotion.