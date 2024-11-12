Brighton keen to keep Buonanotte as transfer speculation continues

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester City loanee Facundo Buonanotte is not going to be leaving Brighton anytime soon.

The winger has been enjoying his time at the Foxes in the Premier League this season.

Given Buonanotte has three goals in seven games, Brighton are not in the mood to sell.

Per talkSPORT, they are more likely to bring him back into the fold in the summer.

He is only 20 and the Albion see him as a key part of their future team under coach Fabian Huerzeler.

The idea behind his loan was to give him space to get more game time in a team that is lower down the table.

Buonanotte explains why he chose Leicester this summer