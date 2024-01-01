Brighton's Japanese tour hailed as huge success by Hürzeler despite "tough conditions"

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler has been delighted with the team's trip to Tokyo and feels like the tour has been hugely beneficial to the whole squad.

The English side had an unbelievable welcome on their pre-season tour of Japan as they picked apart Kashima Antlers in a 5-1 win then went on to beat Tokyo Verdy in a tense 4-2 victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hürzeler believes the tour has been a fantastic boost for the team and spoke about how the team has bonded.

“We’ve had a really good week’s training, working very hard in tough conditions. The players have put a lot into training and we’ve had two good matches against good opponents.

“It’s been great for team bonding and we’ve also been able to enjoy much of what Tokyo has to offer, and the players have embraced the Japanese culture.

“I’d also like to thank the various club staff who’ve worked tirelessly, putting in long hours to make this tour such a big success.

The Brighton boss also spoke more on the welcome to the country and how at home they felt.

“We’ve also had an unbelievable welcome here in Tokyo, from the fans, the people and all of the staff at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, the Prince Chichibu Stadium, where we trained, and the Japan National Stadium.

“We’ve been so well taken care of by everyone and received such a warm reception everywhere we have been.