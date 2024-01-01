Huerzeler reflects on Brighton lessons from J-League friendly pair

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has spelled out what his team learned from their trip to Japan.

The Albion were victorious against Kashima Antlers and then Tokyo Verdy 5-1 and 4-2 respectively.

Head coach Huerzeler said: “We suffered more than the last game.

“I think the humidity was worse than the last game and we see that in our performance.

“I think we weren't that aggressive. We weren't that fresh like the last game.

“But we tried to stay compact. We tried to control the game.

“They had good transition moments with the ball. They have great players. We saw it. We watched their last two games.

“And they have a really good structure with the ball and also against the ball, so a very disciplined team.

“So it wasn't easy today but, still, we scored four goals. We are happy about the results.

“We know that everything cannot be perfect at this moment of the pre-season.

“We continue working and of course it’s early too.”