Brighton veteran Milner explains Mitoma captaincy gesture

Brighton veteran James Milner has revealed why he wanted Kaoru Mitoma to lead out the team for a recently friendly.

The Japanese winger wore the captain’s armband against Tokyo Verdy during a 4-2 win.

Milner admitted that he had spoken to head coach Fabian Huerzeler to make the change pre-game.

Milner told The Argus: "We love Kaoru to pieces.

"It has been a special week for him, he has done amazing on the field and off it as well.

"There was a lot of demand on him, to come home and all the appearances here.

"Everyone loves him, as we do.

"I thought it would be nice for him to lead out the boys in Tokyo and hopefully he enjoyed it."