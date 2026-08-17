Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

Brighton reject Rangers offer for winger Amario Cozier-Duberry

Brighton reject Rangers offer for winger Amario Cozier-Duberry
Brighton reject Rangers offer for winger Amario Cozier-DuberryAshley Western / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Brighton have reportedly turned down an offer from Scottish side Rangers for winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Bolton, helping them earn promotion to the Championship with eight goals and ten assists in 34 League One games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cozier-Duberry, who has less than two years remaining on his Brighton contract, has featured heavily in pre-season under Fabian Hurzeler.

Per BBC Sport, the Premier League side have turned down an offer of £7.5 million from Scottish side Rangers for the winger.

Rangers are keen on adding to their attacking options before the end of the transfer window following Youssef Chermiti’s ACL injury picked up in the 2-1 Premiership defeat to Hibernian.

Several Championship clubs are keen on bringing the winger in on loan, while Rangers are among a number of teams believed to be interested in signing him permanently.

Mentions
Amario Cozier-DuberryBrightonPremier LeaguePremiershipFootball transfersRangers

Related Articles

Brighton set £51M price tag for Hinshelwood as Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd prepare bids

Celtic in advanced talks for Chelsea youngster Landon Emenalo

Genoa plot shock move for struggling Brighton star Evan Ferguson