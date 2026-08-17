Brighton have reportedly turned down an offer from Scottish side Rangers for winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Bolton, helping them earn promotion to the Championship with eight goals and ten assists in 34 League One games.

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Cozier-Duberry, who has less than two years remaining on his Brighton contract, has featured heavily in pre-season under Fabian Hurzeler.

Per BBC Sport, the Premier League side have turned down an offer of £7.5 million from Scottish side Rangers for the winger.

Rangers are keen on adding to their attacking options before the end of the transfer window following Youssef Chermiti’s ACL injury picked up in the 2-1 Premiership defeat to Hibernian.

Several Championship clubs are keen on bringing the winger in on loan, while Rangers are among a number of teams believed to be interested in signing him permanently.