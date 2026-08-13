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Genoa plot shock move for struggling Brighton star Evan Ferguson

Genoa plot shock move for struggling Brighton star Evan Ferguson
Genoa plot shock move for struggling Brighton star Evan FergusonMike Egerton / PA Images / Profimedia

Serie A side Genoa are reportedly plotting a loan move for struggling Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Once touted as Brighton’s next £100 million player, the now 21-year-old burst onto the scene in 2022-23, with ten goals in 25 games.

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Several injury issues, including an ACL tear in 2024 and ankle issues while on loan with Roma last season have since curtailed a promising career.

Ferguson scored just five goals in his 22 games for Roma, failing to win over Gian Piero Gasperini, who never seemed to be much of a fan.

According to Sky Sports, a return to Italy could be on the cards for Ferguson, with Genoa keen on taking him on loan for the coming season.

It’s understood they’ve made initial contact with Brighton with manager Fabian Hurzeler now deeming him as surplus to requirements.

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Serie AEvan FergusonBrightonGenoaAS RomaPremier LeagueFootball transfers