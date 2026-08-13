Celtic are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Chelsea youngster Landon Emenalo for the 2026-27 season.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and was part of Xabi Alonso’s squad for their pre-season tour, featuring in the 6-4 win over Western Syndey.

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Emenalo has since returned to the UK and travelled to Glasgow to hold talks and view the facilities at Celtic Park and their Lennoxtown training ground.

According to Sky Sports, a deal that would see him head to the Scottish champions on loan for the coming season is advanced.

Celtic are looking for a youngster to provide cover for first choice left-back Kieran Tierney and have proposed the job-share role to Emenalo and his representatives.

With first-team opportunities set to be at a premium with Chelsea due to the lack of European football, Emenalo is keen on the chance to prove himself.