Brighton reach deal for Daejon teen Yun; have Mitoma plans for him

Brighton have clinched an agreement for Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Do-young Yun.

The Athletic says 18 year-old Yun is currently on his way to England.

He is due to sign a four-year contract tomorrow, subject to the medical check in Brighton.

From the summer, however, the U20 international will initially be loaned to a club on the continent so that he can collect enough points to obtain a work permit for the UK the following season.

Brighton did similarly with Kaoru Mitoma (27), who initially spent a season at Union St.-Gilloise in Belgium in 2021. Only then could he play in the Premier League.