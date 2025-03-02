Bayern Munich preparing offer for Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen

Bayern Munich are preparing an offer for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Mirror says Bayern are planning to bid for the Holland international towards the end of the season.

The German giants will sooner or later have to replace icon Manuel Neuer, 38, and have Verbruggen on their radar.

However, the 22-year-old will not be particularly cheap to acquire.

The price tag for a potential sale is expected to be at least £50m, with Brighton having little interest in losing the Dutchman.

Verbruggen's deal with the Seagulls runs to 2028.