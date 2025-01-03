Brighton place £23M bid for South American starlet

Premier League minnows Brighton are said to have put in an offer for a South American starlet.

The Albion have placed a £23.5M bid for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

The Seagulls have already seen two bids rejected for the youngster, who is also wanted by other top European teams.

The likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea have been scouting him in recent months.

Palmeiras have previously insisted that they are not intending to sell Reis this winter.

They are pushing to hold onto him for the Club World Cup, which takes place this summer.