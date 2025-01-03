Arsenal rival West Ham for Brighton striker Ferguson

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Premier League giants Arsenal are being linked with a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international has not managed to feature regularly for the Albion this term.

However, talkSPORT states that Arsenal very much believe in Ferguson’s potential.

They see him as the long term solution to their no.9 problem and are willing to break the bank.

Ferguson has played 12 times in the Premier League this season, netting one goal.

He is also said to be wanted by the likes of West Ham United and Fulham, with Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler admitting they will have to assess his situation.

