BVB face Bundesliga competition for Brighton midfielder Gross

Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to rival Borussia Dortmund for a Brighton star.

The Dortmund-based team are the ones who are leading the race to sign Pascal Gross.

However, the 33-year-old German could even have an offer from Eintracht this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, both teams will duke it out to see who can secure his signature.

Brighton were not eager to let Gross leave, but will not stand in his way either.

The midfielder only has a year left on his contract and will move for a modest fee.

Brighton have, however, put in a contract offer that would take him close to a decade at the club, which he joined in 2017.

