Brighton midfielder Gross step away from joining Borussia Dortmund

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is a step away from joining Borussia Dortmund.

So says Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg is reporting: "Exclusive | Borussia Dortmund is very close to reach a total verbal agreement with Pascal Gross now!

"The final detail that needs to be clarified is the contract term: either 2026 +1 or a contract until 2027.

"Concrete negotiations between #BVB and Brighton are expected to start soon. Price valuation for the 33 y/o top midfielder: €7-10m with one year left on his contract."