Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Brighton midfielder Gross step away from joining Borussia Dortmund

Brighton midfielder Gross step away from joining Borussia Dortmund
Brighton midfielder Gross step away from joining Borussia Dortmund
Brighton midfielder Gross step away from joining Borussia DortmundTribalfootball
Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is a step away from joining Borussia Dortmund.

So says Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Plettenberg is reporting: "Exclusive | Borussia Dortmund is very close to reach a total verbal agreement with Pascal Gross now! 

"The final detail that needs to be clarified is the contract term: either 2026 +1 or a contract until 2027.

"Concrete negotiations between #BVB and Brighton are expected to start soon. Price valuation for the 33 y/o top midfielder: €7-10m with one year left on his contract." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGross PascalDortmundBrightonBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund chasing Brighton midfielder Gross
Borussia Dortmund step up push for Brighton midfielder Gross
Villa days away from announcing deal for Chelsea fullback Maatsen