Hurzeler says Pedro "fully deserves" to be back in the Brazil side due to Brighton form

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken on Joao Pedro and his call-up to the Brazil side this week after impressing for Brighton this season.

The Brazil forward celebrated with a last-gasp penalty to beat Fulham last week and the German head coach admits he had to push him until the final seconds of the game where he gave everything in his exhausted state.

“I said to him directly after the game that he's not fit enough so he can't have cramps after 120 minutes.

"It's a joke! But he needs to work on his body, to play this intensity for 90 minutes. I know we had a very tough game for 120 minutes so that's all fine.

“I'm very pleased that he suffered for the team. I'm very pleased that he suffered as an individual person.

“He really sacrificed a lot in this game to give the team the success and therefore he fully deserves to be back in the Brazilian national team.”

Hurzeler then revealed how pleased he is for his star striker to receive the call-up and hopes he can put in more passionate performances for the national side like the ones Seagull fans have witnessed in recent weeks.

“I'm really happy for him because he worked hard to get this chance and I know that it's a big, big honour for him to play for his country, for his national team.

“So therefore I hope that he will get some minutes and has the same impact he has here for his national team.”