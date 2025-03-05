Veltman confirms he will stay at Brighton after speculation: I can extend another year

Joel Veltman has confirmed he will be at Brighton and Hove Albion next season as he agrees a one-year contract extension with the club.

The defender addressed Brighton fans on a meet the players live event on Zoom and was asked by Glenn Murray if he could see out his career at Brighton to which he confirmed his intentions to stay with the Seagulls.

"I can extend another year. I can confirm right now, this moment. I will leave my options open.

"I love it here I have been here five years and still love it. You never know in football but I'm happy here so, yeah maybe."

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a foot and ankle injury but has been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this season with 22 appearances and two assists in all competitions to his name.

This weekend Brighton face a tough Fulham side who could leapfrog them in the table if manager Fabian Hurzeler is not careful. The German head coach however may have Veltman back available after missing the last three matches, which is a huge boost. Hurzeler spoke on the veteran defender and what he brings to the side earlier this season and praised him for his work ethic.

“He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league. He knows what to do to win games.

“He knows how to be positioned to win personal duels. He knows how to give the team a clear structure, and a good balance, and I think that’s crucial for a team like us.

"He brings us the right balance with his experience, with his age also, and that’s why he’s so important for us at the moment.”