Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Brighton midfielder Ayari: Blackburn toughened me up

Brighton midfielder Ayari: Blackburn toughened me up
Brighton midfielder Ayari: Blackburn toughened me up
Brighton midfielder Ayari: Blackburn toughened me upProfimedia
Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari says last season's loan with Blackburn Rovers toughened him up.

Ayari has started this season superbly with the Seagulls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he admits: “Maybe it wasn’t the best loan spell if you talk about the performance on the pitch and everything but I think I’ve developed so much outside the pitch.

“My mentality and how it is to live outside Brighton, outside of my family and everything.

“Now when I came back I feel more prepared, I feel like a man.

“I feel like I’m ready now to take the next step.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAyari YasinBrightonBlackburn
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn
Brighton midfielder Ayari discusses Hurzeler and De Zerbi differences: It's beautiful