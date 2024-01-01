Brighton midfielder Ayari: Blackburn toughened me up

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari says last season's loan with Blackburn Rovers toughened him up.
Ayari has started this season superbly with the Seagulls.
And he admits: “Maybe it wasn’t the best loan spell if you talk about the performance on the pitch and everything but I think I’ve developed so much outside the pitch.
“My mentality and how it is to live outside Brighton, outside of my family and everything.
“Now when I came back I feel more prepared, I feel like a man.
“I feel like I’m ready now to take the next step.”