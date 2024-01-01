Brighton midfielder Ayari discusses Hurzeler and De Zerbi differences: It's beautiful

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari is delighted with his start to the season.

Ayari has impressed under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's fun. The Premier League is the best league in the world and it's fun that I got to jump in so early against Arsenal, he could have brought anyone in, but he put me in," says Ayari to Sportbladet.

"He is very good and young, as you all know. It is beautiful. It's a fresh start. With (Roberto) De Zerbi, we ran training sessions that were maybe an hour long. Now it's a two-hour training session and it's hard. German training, running a lot and great intensity.

"It's about doing well in the club team and continuing to do well there and proving at the national team meetings that I will play. I will take the chance when I get it."