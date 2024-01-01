Brighton looking to create "more intensity" next season says Huerzeler

Brighton looking to create "more intensity" next season says Huerzeler

Brighton and Hove Albion are hoping to up the intensity in the coming season.

The Premier League minnows know they must push on from a tough last season, where Europa League football impacted their Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

With young coach Fabian Huerzeler succeeding Roberto De Zerbi, veteran James Milner knows they have to adapt to a new style.

He stated: “The manager plays a different style but he wants to keep the strengths we had before, which is very positive.

“I think there is going to be more intensity without the ball.

“We are going to defend a bit differently, which will take time but I think there was very good energy from the team on Wednesday.”

He added on one of his teammates: “Kaoru Mitoma will always be important to us.

“He is a top player, he creates a lot.

“It was difficult seeing him with the injury last year, he is a big player for us.

“We know his quality with the ball but I think today he was very impressive without the ball as well.

“He will be big for us. He is still getting his fitness but I think he will enjoy playing under the new manager.”