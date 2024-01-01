Milner enjoying "positive start" under Huerzeler during preseason in Japan

James Milner is loving life under new Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler as he learns the new system and tries to help out those young players looking for a leader.

Milner said that Albion fans can play spot the difference when action returns as Huerzeler has implemented a new style of play which he has taken a liking to.

The 38-year-old signed a new deal with the club towards the end of last season which shows the faith the club have in him not only as a player but also as a leader in the squad that can inspire and teach the young players in the squad looking for help.

Speaking to The Argus, Milner had a lot to say about preseason, Huerzeler and his role at the club.

“He knows the strengths of the teams, he knows the weakness of the team, he's obviously watched us a lot.

“And you can see that in the training sessions he's done and how he wants us to play and some of the sessions we've done.

“The boys have enjoyed the sessions and they have been tough, but it has been a good start to pre-season.

“I'm sure you'll see differences when we start playing 100%.

“You'll also see a continuation of the good work that was done from the managers before.

“I think there's only pluses that are keeping what was strong and trying to build on that and on the things that we could improve on and yourself.”

Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Bart Verbruggen are all absent from the preseason camp which Milner thinks makes things tricky as preparations are underway.

“Pre-season is always tricky with players coming back at different times."

“It’s not a complete squad, players coming back at different times, injuries from last year and things like that. So from the playing side that's obviously tricky."

“It’s a good time for the young players to come in and show what they're about and take a claim to be in the squad."

“New signings as well, which is good about being away, spending a lot of time together and getting to know each other."

“Our manager has been great since he's been here. Clear ideas, getting across how we want to play and how he wants to play and it's been a positive start.”

The midfielder is excited for the challenge of another season as he begins yet another year in the Premier League."

“I am delighted to be here another year and be part of this team and the squad."

“It’s an exciting time with the new manager coming in. There’s obviously a lot of young players around the squad. I want to give them as much help as I can give them as well."

“I'm excited about the project, the club and the team, and the club keep trying to push forward.”